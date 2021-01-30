Home  >  News

THROWBACK: How the Freedom of Information portal works

Posted at Jan 30 2021 08:02 AM

Get to know how the Freedom of Information portal, where anyone can request for data and reports from different government agencies, works in this episode of "Failon Ngayon" from 2020. The program also looked into the challenges the FOI process faced about 3 years since it was implemented.
