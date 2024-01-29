Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Pagbabalik ng umpisa ng klase sa Hunyo, aprubado ng House panel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 09:06 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Suportado ng House Committee on Basic Education and Culture ang panawagang ibalik sa Hunyo ang pagbubukas ng klase. Sabi ng isang opisyal ng Department of Education, patuloy ang konsultasyon kaugnay nito at inaasahang sa School Year 2025-2026 maibabalik sa Hunyo ang simula ng klase. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Enero 2024

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   education   school calendar   House of Representatives   Department of Education  