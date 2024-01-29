Home > News Pagbabalik ng umpisa ng klase sa Hunyo, aprubado ng House panel ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2024 09:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Suportado ng House Committee on Basic Education and Culture ang panawagang ibalik sa Hunyo ang pagbubukas ng klase. Sabi ng isang opisyal ng Department of Education, patuloy ang konsultasyon kaugnay nito at inaasahang sa School Year 2025-2026 maibabalik sa Hunyo ang simula ng klase. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Enero 2024 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: Tagalog news education school calendar House of Representatives Department of Education