Watch more on iWantTFC

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday confirmed they will skip the Senate's investigation into the ongoing people's initiative that seeks to revise the 1987 Constitution.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said that while he has no problem with the Senate investigation, the House of Representatives has its own legislative work to do.

"Wala naman pong problema, meron din kaming ibang ginagawa," he said in a press briefing.

Dalipe also dismissed the claim of former President Rodrigo Duterte that the move to amend the Constitution is meant to perpetuate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in power.

He said that instead of speculating, critics should first read the House of Representatives proposal on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

"We don’t know if this is a strategy again to stonewall a very important need to update the Constitution, an old Constitution...In each and every initiation of the act of amending that Constitution, ang feeling nang lahat namamatay sa Senado," he said.

"'Yung mga nagsasabi na to perpetuate the President or whoever in power, maybe they’re in a different dimension nung time, na…baka nga fentanyl?"