MANILA — Advocates who oppose charter change have launched a nationwide campaign to counter the ongoing People's Initiative.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares said they have started distributing forms or affidavits of withdrawal that can be used to take back signatures.

He said advocates from the "No to Cha-cha Coalition" would also conduct a nationwide charter change awareness campaign.

They are also drafting petitions against the People's Initiative to be filed at the district level of the Commission on Elections, he said, adding that they will seek relief from the Supreme Court if needed.

Our first step to challenge the collected signatures through reports of bribery and deception: a campaign for withdrawal of signatures. All those who oppose the controversial #PeoplesInitiative may use this affidavit template we created with fellow lawyers in @BayanMuna Partylist pic.twitter.com/OIzTugusa9 — Neri Colmenares (@ColmenaresPH) January 28, 2024

Colmenares stressed that signatures in People's Initiative efforts can always be withdrawn.

"Parang opinion mo 'yan, personal mong karapatan 'yun so you can withdraw it. Ang kailangan lang i-inform ang Comelec na ito 'yung affidavit ko na nagsasabing intensyon kong mag-withdraw and Comelec has to recognize that kasi botante ka, registered voter ka," he said.



"Mas lalong mababawi 'yan kung peke ang signature," he added.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia has said that voters can withdraw their signatures of support for a petition to change the constitution once the poll body begins the 60-day verification process.

Voters can head to local Comelec offices and tell election officers their intent to take back their signatures from the forms, he said.

A signature campaign under the people's initiative push is underway, and there is no petition yet lodged before the Comelec.

Under the initiative, senators and congressmen will vote jointly on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

Joint voting would mean the Senate's 24 members will be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' more than 300 lawmakers.