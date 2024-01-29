Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Sunday led the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, with thousands of supporters and government workers participating in the one-day event.

But what exactly is the Bagong Pilipinas campaign?

According to Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, the Bagong Pilipinas campaign is the Marcos administration's brand of governance and leadership "which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government", as stated in Memorandum Circular no. 24 last July 2023.

"Meron tayong pervasive and prevailing culture of negativity. Nega tayong mga Pilipino eh. Isa sa mga tinutumbok nitong Bagong Pilipinas campaign is to reverse that negativity, na we should have something to aspire for," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He cited Fr. Ranhilio AquinO who said that Filipinos need "a compass...a direction."

"Kung nega na 'yung mga tao, dapat meron tayong direksyon," he said.

Many of those who attended the kick-off rally on Sunday were government employees who received President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr's order to change governance, he said.

"Kayong mga nasa gobyerno, bawal na ang tamad, bawala na yung naka-simangot...Baguhin natin ang governance," he cited Marcos as saying.

"Gusto natin ng transformation within ourselves, within society. Gusto natin magsimula sa gobyerno pero may bahagi din 'yung mga mamamayan."

In the interview, Villarama denied that the rally was meant to show support for the people's initiative that would amend the 1987 Constitution.

"Walang mensaheng ganun (tungkol sa charter change). 'Yung timing lang ng kick off, nagkataon lang kung kelan pinag-uusapan 'yung hot topic na 'yan," he said.

"Ang marching order ng pangulo sa lahat ng agencies is to come up with something concrete, ano 'yung bago sa ahensya? Ano 'yung bagong Pilipino sa Bagong Pilipinas? Makikita natin 'yan in the coming days, coming months," he added.