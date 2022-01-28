Home  >  News

Marcos Jr.'s party seeks sanctions vs Comelec's Guanzon

Posted at Jan 29 2022 03:04 AM

The political party of the presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. seeks sanctions on election commissioner Rowena Guanzon for revealing her vote in the disqualification cases against their candidate. Ina Reformina returns with this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 28, 2022
