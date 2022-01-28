Guanzon's allegations tick off Marcos Jr. camp

Watch more on iWantTFC

An election official is besieged on multiple fronts after alleging a powerful politician is influencing the outcome of disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The allegations by election commissioner Rowena Guanzon set off a feud with Marcos's party and the poll official tasked with writing the decision on Marcos's presidential bid. Ina Reformina with tonight's top story. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 28, 2022