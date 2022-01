Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The government's decision to allow fully vaccinated foreign leisure travelers from visa-free countries beginning next month is meant to boost the country's economy, the Department of Tourism said Saturday.

In an interview on Teleradyo, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said her agency would speak with localities, especially tourist destinations, as some tourists are expected to arrive in their areas soon.

"Ang national policy naman ng IATF is to follow the minimum health and safety protocols . . . Pero ’yung mga LGUs, isa-isa namin silang kakausapin kasama ng DILG na ito na ’yung, starting February 10, papayagan na ’yung visa-free countries," Puyat explained.

"Because under the LGU may sarili silang autonomy, they can impose additional [rules]. It is really up to them but we are hoping also na they will also make it easier for our foreigners to travel."

She aid the arrival of travelers in tourists destinations might take time. Boosters are also not yet required for them, she added.

Puyat said the move was also geared towards boosting the country's economy.

"We have to balance health and safety with the economy," she said.