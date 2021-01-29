Home  >  News

Vaccination plan ng UP-PGH sa kanilang mga tauhan aprub sa DOH

Jan 29 2021

Aprubado kay Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ang inilatag ng UP-Philippine General Hospital na pagbabakuna sa kanilang frontliners. Sabi ni Duque, kompleto ang plano ng institusyon mula simula hanggang dulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 29 Enero 2021
 

