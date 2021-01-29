Home  >  News

PH military general goes on leave over red-tagging list fiasco

Posted at Jan 29 2021 11:54 PM

A Philippine military general goes on leave following the publication of an erroneous list tagging members of the University of the Philippines alumni as communist rebels. This comes a day after another general was relieved over the blunder.

A progressive lawmaker meanwhile wants Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana to also be held accountable. Adrian Ayalin reports. — The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2021
