PH military general goes on leave over red-tagging list fiasco

A Philippine military general goes on leave following the publication of an erroneous list tagging members of the University of the Philippines alumni as communist rebels. This comes a day after another general was relieved over the blunder.

A progressive lawmaker meanwhile wants Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana to also be held accountable. Adrian Ayalin reports. — The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2021