Sara Duterte orders tighter security inspections in some schools

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2023 02:42 AM

Vice President and concurrent Education Secretary Sara Duterte orders tighter security inspections for certain schools. Her directive was prompted by the death of a policeman's 12-year-old son who shot and killed himself with his father's gun. Anjo Bagaoisan reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 27, 2023
