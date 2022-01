Watch more on iWantTFC

An explosive revelation by Philippine election commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

She voted in favor of petitions to disqualify former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. from the May 2022 presidential race.

Her statement comes ahead of the much-anticipated decision of the poll body's First Division which Guanzon alleges is under pressure from external forces. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 27, 2022