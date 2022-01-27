Home  >  News

COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 5-11 to begin Feb. 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2022 12:54 AM

Filipino parents are urged to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 when the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year old children begins next week.

A health expert shares tips on how to prepare children for vaccination. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 27, 2022
