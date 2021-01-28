Home  >  News

PH military intelligence chief sacked over 'erroneous' list of alleged rebels

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 10:57 PM

The Philippine military intelligence chief is fired from his post days after his office published a list that erroneously tagged alumni of the University of the Philippines as alleged communist rebels. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 28, 2021
