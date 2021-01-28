Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Nurses kailangan sa Germany, Finland

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 08:56 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Nasa 500 nurses ang kailangan sa Germany at 300 naman sa Finland.
Sa mga interesadong Pinoy, halos walang gastos pero kailangang ipasa ang language test, na kaya umanong matutunan sa loob ng ilang buwan. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Enero 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV PATROL   nurse   Germany   Finland   placement fee   OFW   migrant workers   healthcare workers   medical workers   frontline worker  