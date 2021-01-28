Harry Roque says consulting NBI over a 'crime'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday said he was consulting the National Bureau of Investigation for a crime but declined to give details.

Roque opened his online briefing by acknowledging the presence of NBI Director Eric Distor, his chief of staff, and 2 other members of the bureau.

Toward the end of his briefing, a reporter told Roque that the public had a right to know the NBI officials' purpose in going to his office.

"Why?" Roque replied, chuckling. "What is the public interest there? They are police investigation, law investigation agency, and if I feel that I've been a victim of a crime, then I will consult with them."

"But because there will be an investigation, no, it's not covered by right to information," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, a lawyer.

Roque was then asked if he was filing any case, to which he replied, "It's now under investigation."

"Hayaan na nating umusad ang imbestigasyon," he added when queried if he felt that he was a victim of cybercrime.

(Let us let the investigation progress.)