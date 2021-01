Cordillera, Davao region 'candidates' for tougher quarantine in Feb: Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC

At least 2 regions are "candidates" for tougher quarantine levels in February, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Cordilleras and Davao Region are nearing "moderate risk" for #COVID19 bed utilization, which is among the consideration for quarantine level, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Candidates po iyan[g 2 rehiyon] for escalation ng community quarantine," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Those are candidates for escalation of community quarantine.)



Quarantine classifications for February will be announced this week, he said.

