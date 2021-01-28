Home  >  News

Authorities tracing 2 overseas Filipinos who traveled to Bontoc

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 10:47 PM

Efforts to avert the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant in the Philippines focus on tracing two overseas Filipinos who visited a town with a cluster of infections.

Researchers warn the highly contagious variant may already be spreading within a neighboring province. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 28, 2021
