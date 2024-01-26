Home  >  News

Senate, House clash over People's Initiative

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2024 01:53 AM

A potential Constitutional crisis looms int he Philippine legislature as the Senate and the House clash over a people's initiative to amend the Constitution. The House Speaker dares critics of the initiative to raise their issues to the proper courts. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2024
