Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Sasakyan, Lumiyab!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 01:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Balikan natin sa "Kuha Mo!" ang video ng isang funeral car na bigla na lang nagliyab sa Silang, Cavite. 
Read More:  Kuha Mo   funeral car   nagliyab   sasakyan   fire   sunog   video  