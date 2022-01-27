Home  >  News

NTC nagpaliwanag sa puna sa pagbibigay ng ABS-CBN channels

Posted at Jan 27 2022 08:22 PM

Nagpaliwanag ang National Telecommunications Commission sa pagbigay nito ng frequencies o channel na dating hawak ng ABS-CBN sa mga kaalyado ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Ayon sa NTC, wala silang nilabag na proseso. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Enero 2022

