Babae huli sa pagbebenta ng pekeng vax card sa halagang P15,000

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 09:03 PM

Arestado sa entrapment operation ng Quezon City police ang isang babaeng nagbebenta umano ng pekeng vaccination card sa halagang P15,000. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Enero 2022

