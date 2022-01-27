Babae huli sa pagbebenta ng pekeng vax card sa halagang P15,000
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 27 2022 09:03 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, metro, Quezon City, arrest, fake vaccination card, entrapment, Covid-19 vaccination
- /entertainment/01/27/22/fans-surprise-debutant-francine-diaz-with-edsa-billboards
- /news/01/27/22/three-men-in-cebu-face-raps-over-alleged-extortion-for-power-restoration
- /sports/01/27/22/rebranded-nexplay-evos-takes-down-el-ganador-in-sibol-qualifiers
- /news/01/27/22/isko-says-ph-should-block-social-media-sites-with-porn-fake-accounts
- /video/news/01/27/22/ilang-taga-customs-nakatanggap-ng-death-threat-kasunod-ng-mga-ambush