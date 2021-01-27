Home  >  News

PNP forensic report rules out homicide in death of Christine Dacera

Posted at Jan 27 2021 10:05 PM

A Philippine police forensic report concluded there was no foul play in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

But a renowned forensic pathologist doubts the findings and says these raise more questions than answers. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 27, 2021
