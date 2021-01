Magalong admits lapses in Tim Yap's Baguio birthday party

Watch also in iWantTFC

An official of the Philippine pandemic task force is dragged into controversy after attending a social event which violated health protocols.

Baguio City mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong and his wife were guests at the gathering organized by celebrity Tim Yap.

Magalong said Yap will be investigated but hints he could be given leniency. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 27, 2021