Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Ilang tsuper sa QC, may 10 buwan nang ‘di makabiyahe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 09:39 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - May ilang mga tsuper ng pampasaherong jeep sa Regalado, Fairview sa Quezon City ang may 10 buwan nang hindi pa rin nakakabiyahe sa kanilang mga ruta.

Karamihan sa kanila ay mga driver sa ruta ng Dahlia-Quiapo, Zabarte-Panay at Litex Market-Pier, Quiapo.

Halos 50 driver pa ang naghihintay na maaprubahan na ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ang kanilang mga ruta.

May ibang matatandang tsuper ang patuloy pa rin namamalimos dahil wala na umanong tatanggap pa sa kanila sa ibang trabaho tulad ng construction.

- TeleRadyo 27 Enero 2021
Read More:  Transportation   jeepney drivers   namamalimos na mga tsuper   Quezon City   TeleRadyo  