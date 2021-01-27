Home  >  News

Bahagi ng UN Avenue sa Maynila, isinara sa motorista

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 09:30 AM

MAYNILA - Sarado ang bahagi ng United Nations Avenue sa Maynila ngayong Miyerkoles dahil sa 120th founding anniversary ng Manila Police District.

Hindi muna pinapadaan ang mga sasakyan sa MPD headquarters mula Taft Avenue hanggang San Marcelino Street.

Nilagyan na ng mga harang ang kalsada. May mga pulis na rin ang ipinakalat hindi lang sa isinarang kalsada kung ‘di sa buong lugar.

Maraming aktibidad ang naka-schedule ngayong araw at inaasahan din dadalo si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Hindi pa matukoy kung anong oras muling bubuksan ang kalsada.

- TeleRadyo 27 Enero 2021
