Bahagi ng UN Avenue sa Maynila, isinara sa motorista
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 27 2021 09:30 AM
United Nations Avenue, Maynila, motorista, Manila Police District, TeleRadyo
- /overseas/01/27/21/republican-senators-signal-opposition-to-trump-impeachment
- /overseas/01/27/21/auschwitz-survivor-saddened-by-us-capitol-attack
- /news/01/27/21/ex-up-lecturer-denies-claiming-up-community-majority-agree-with-accord-abrogation
- /entertainment/01/27/21/dwayne-johnson-shares-stories-from-his-crazy-youth-in-young-rock
- /video/news/01/27/21/ilang-tsuper-sa-qc-may-10-buwan-nang-di-makabiyahe