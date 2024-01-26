Home > News What are the odds of winning the PCSO Lotto? ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC What are the odds of winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office lotto games? Dr. Guido David of the UP Institute of Mathematics said that in the 6/42 draw, the odds of winning is 1 in 5 million. At P20 per bet, a big-time bettor must have at least P100 million to bet on all 6/42 lotto combinations. Odds of winning the 6/49 draw are 1 in 14 million, David said. "Ang mas mahirap tamaan 'yung 6-55. 1 in 29 million ang chance mong manalo. Kung gusto mong tumama, 29 million combinations 'yung pupustahan mo," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. "Every bola, ang probability na may tatama is nasa 2% or less than 2%. Pagsunod-sunod ang bola, paliit ng paliit ang probability." David also noted that according to data, many bettors bet on numbers with patterns such as 1,2,3,4,5 or 5,10,15,20. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: pcso guido david lottery lotto anc promo