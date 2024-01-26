What are the odds of winning the PCSO Lotto?

Watch more on iWantTFC

What are the odds of winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office lotto games?

Dr. Guido David of the UP Institute of Mathematics said that in the 6/42 draw, the odds of winning is 1 in 5 million.

At P20 per bet, a big-time bettor must have at least P100 million to bet on all 6/42 lotto combinations.

Odds of winning the 6/49 draw are 1 in 14 million, David said.

"Ang mas mahirap tamaan 'yung 6-55. 1 in 29 million ang chance mong manalo. Kung gusto mong tumama, 29 million combinations 'yung pupustahan mo," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Every bola, ang probability na may tatama is nasa 2% or less than 2%. Pagsunod-sunod ang bola, paliit ng paliit ang probability."

David also noted that according to data, many bettors bet on numbers with patterns such as 1,2,3,4,5 or 5,10,15,20.