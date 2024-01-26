Home  >  News

What are the odds of winning the PCSO Lotto?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2024 12:38 PM

What are the odds of winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office lotto games? 

Dr. Guido David of the UP Institute of Mathematics said that in the 6/42 draw, the odds of winning is 1 in 5 million. 

At P20 per bet, a big-time bettor must have at least P100 million to bet on all 6/42 lotto combinations. 

Odds of winning the 6/49 draw are 1 in 14 million, David said. 

"Ang mas mahirap tamaan 'yung 6-55. 1 in 29 million ang chance mong manalo. Kung gusto mong tumama, 29 million combinations 'yung pupustahan mo," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. 

"Every bola, ang probability na may tatama is nasa 2% or less than 2%. Pagsunod-sunod ang bola, paliit ng paliit ang probability."

David also noted that according to data, many bettors bet on numbers with patterns such as 1,2,3,4,5 or 5,10,15,20.
