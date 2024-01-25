Home > News Senate panel probes legitimacy of PCSO’s lottery games ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 01:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine Senate panel asked cybercrime investigators to examine the technology used to pick the winners of the country’s lotto games. The probe was ordered after several multi-million jackpot prizes were won in just one month. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate PCSO lotto lotto winners