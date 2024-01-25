Home  >  News

Senate panel probes legitimacy of PCSO’s lottery games

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2024 01:46 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine Senate panel asked cybercrime investigators to examine the technology used to pick the winners of the country’s lotto games.

The probe was ordered after several multi-million jackpot prizes were won in just one month. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   PCSO   lotto   lotto winners  