Lotto cannot be manipulated, says PCSO chief

Why are so many people winning the lottery?

This was the question posed by Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, who noted that multimillion prizes from the state lottery were won 5 times in less than a month.

He described the 5 consecutive wins of different lotteries as an anomaly since it usually takes months before there is a winner for one lottery. He noted there are 29 million combinations just for the 6/55 lottery.

For his part, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Mel Robles welcomed the investigation but said there is no way to predict who will win in a game of chance.

"The men and women behind PCSO also bet. Kung ito ay may alingasngas, ang unang hindi tataya ay 'yung mga empleyado," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"It cannot be manipulated, kaya naming patunayan 'yan," he added.

He said deep-pocketed bettors could place bets on all combinations to ensure a win but noted there could be more than a winner plus taxes.

Robles said PCSO paid P15 billion in taxes in 2022, and P17 billion in taxes in 2023.

The PCSO official said the agency cannot reveal the names of the winners unless the Senate issues a subpoena.



He added: "Lahat ng nananalo ay kinukunan ng picture nang walang tabing ang mukha. Ipinakikita sa [Commission on Audit], sila ang nagche-check. Bago i-release sa media, merong na silang kopya."

