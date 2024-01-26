Watch more on iWantTFC

The first phase of the 25-kilometer Pasig River esplanade recently opened to the public, offering a brightly lit recreational space where people could take strolls.

The development is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., authorities earlier said.

The project will eventually include jogging paths, bike lanes and commercial areas with retail stores and cafes.

Once the promenade is completed, it is expected to traverse 5 cities, giving the public a “major transportation lane that will cut across local governments of the National Capital Region,” said Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD).

To aid in the clean-up of the Pasig River, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is also adding trash skimmers which prevent floating debris and garbage from flowing along the river.

It has also started recycling water hyacinths and water lilies to make charcoals briquettes and lily pots.

All plans to rehabilitate and develop the Pasig River to make it a tourist attraction is expected to be completed within the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the MMDA said.

Last week, Marcos said the rehabilitation of the Pasig River would be a “people-centered, community-driven development” instead of a mere “cosmetic” project.

Informal settlers who will be affected by the project will not be displaced, as housing units will be built within the city where these families reside, the MMDA had said.

The DHSUD earlier said the P18 billion needed to establish the mixed-use riverside park would be sourced from the private sector.

— With reports from Joyce Balancio and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News