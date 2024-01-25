Home  >  News

April 30 deadline is final extension for jeepney consolidation: LTFRB

Posted at Jan 26 2024 01:38 AM

Transport regulators urge the remaining holdouts of the jeepney modernization program in the Philippines to avail of their final chance to comply with a franchise consolidation requirement by April 30th. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2024
