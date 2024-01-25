Home > News April 30 deadline is final extension for jeepney consolidation: LTFRB ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 01:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Transport regulators urge the remaining holdouts of the jeepney modernization program in the Philippines to avail of their final chance to comply with a franchise consolidation requirement by April 30th. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PUV PUV modernization program jeepney LTFRB consolidation