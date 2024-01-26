3 LTO employees arrested for stealing license plates

Watch more on iWantTFC

Three Land Transportation Office employees were arrested Thursday after they were caught stealing license plates from the agency’s plate making plant in Quezon City.



LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II identified the 3 as embossers Jenard Arida and Arjay Anasco; and warehouse staff Valeriano Nerizon, all assigned to the plate making plant at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City.



Mendoza also ordered a manhunt against Allan Joker Abrigo, another LTO employee who served as team leader and possibly the boss of the three arrested suspects.



"Gaya ng ipinangako natin sa taumbayan, we will not tolerate this kind of illegal activity and we will make sure that those who would dare to continue with their wrongdoings will be caught and held responsible. The arrest of these three people is proof of that," the LTO chief said.



The investigation started after the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division led by Renante G. Militante received information last year about possible theft of license plates.

The investigation showed the three suspects were allegedly threatening their co-workers in the plate making plant if they would spill the beans on their modus.



On Jan. 25, Militante was tipped that the three were again doing illegal activity, prompting him to contact Police Col. Bernard Yang, Senior Police Assistant to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.



A PNP operation led to the arrest of the three suspects while sneaking out five pieces of license plates out of the plant Thursday noon.



“Based on the result of the investigation, they are selling the license plates at P10,000 per piece. We are now trying to determine how long and how many license plates have been stolen by these errant employees,” said Mendoza.



"There is a syndicate behind these people involved in carnapping, smuggling and other serious crimes. We will run after the mastermind and the buyers. It appears na matagal na itong embedded at the LTO. More employees will be investigated as part of our weeding out of scalawags," he added.



The suspects are now detained and are facing charges of Violation of Article 310 (Qualified Theft) and Article 294 (Robbery) of the Revised Penal Code. They will also face administrative charges.

Technical Carnapping



Based on the investigation, the 3 are being linked to a scheme involving newly-acquired motor vehicles through financing.



The modus starts with a leader or a financier who will acquire a vehicle through financing and will illegally sell the vehicle using duplicated plates and fake OR/CR.

The financier then procures the "fake" plates from his contact inside LTO at P20,000 per pair.