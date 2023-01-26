Home  >  News

Suspect in Dacer-Corbito murder case arrested after 22 years in hiding

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2023 09:46 PM

A potential breakthrough in the sensational 23-year-old murder of a public relations expert whose death had once been linked to then-President Joseph Estrada.

A former police officer who is a suspect in the crime was arrested after more than two decades on the run. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2023
