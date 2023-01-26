Home > News PAF's SF260 fleet grounded after Bataan plane crash ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2023 09:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The SF260 fleet of the Philippine Air Force is grounded after two pilots were killed Wednesday in a crash. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine Air Force pilots plane crash /entertainment/01/26/23/goodbye-valentina-regina-appears-to-die-in-tragic-darna-episode/sports/01/26/23/sabalenka-overpowers-linette-to-set-up-rybakina-final-in-melbourne/sports/01/26/23/djokovics-father-courts-controversy-again/spotlight/01/26/23/close-call-is-this-asteroid-a-threat-to-earths-satellites/news/01/26/23/bske-automation-sought-comelec-may-test-in-areas