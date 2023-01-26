Home  >  News

PAF's SF260 fleet grounded after Bataan plane crash

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2023 09:59 PM

The SF260 fleet of the Philippine Air Force is grounded after two pilots were killed Wednesday in a crash. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2023
