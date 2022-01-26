Home  >  News

ANC

Vergeire: COVID-19 cases in several regions may peak soon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2022 10:50 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A health official believes the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in several regions may soon show signs of abating. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   COVID-19   coronavirus   omicron   PH COVID-19 update  