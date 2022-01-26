Home  >  News

Lingkod Kapamilya umalalay sa blood donation drives sa Quezon at Batangas

Posted at Jan 26 2022 08:41 PM

Habang marami pa rin ang kaso ng COVID-19, nananatiling malaki ang pangangailangan sa dugo sa maraming ospital. Umalalay ang ABS-CBN Foundation sa blood donation drive sa Quezon Province at Batangas. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Enero 2022.

