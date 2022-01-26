Home  >  News

PH expected to OK guidelines on COVID-19 self-test kits this week

Posted at Jan 26 2022 10:53 PM

Guidelines on the use of self-administered COVID-19 test kits in the Philippines are expected be issued this week. The health department is setting up an online portal where results can be reported. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2022
