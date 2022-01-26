Home  >  News

Frequencies formerly held by ABS-CBN assigned to entities owned by Duterte allies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2022 10:59 PM

Allies of President Rodrigo Duterte were given the broadcast frequencies rescinded from ABS-CBN Corp. The reassignment of the frequencies by the country's telecoms regulator has provoked outrage. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2022
