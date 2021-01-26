Home  >  News

Duterte keeps stay-at-home order for minors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2021 09:50 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippine government backtracks on its policy to allow minors in areas under modified general community quarantine to leave their homes.

And with the growing threat of more contagious COVID-19 variants, local government leaders want to further limit the movement of minors as experts warn they may be superspreaders of the virus. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   stay at home order   MGCQ   community quarantine   minors  