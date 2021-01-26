Home  >  News

11 cases of new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc linked to couple from UK

Posted at Jan 26 2021 09:59 PM

The lockdown currently in place in Bontoc town in Mountain Province, likely to be extended, as authorities try to stop the spread of the UK variant of the coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 26, 2021
