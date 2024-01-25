Watch more on iWantTFC

Luzon will continue to experience cool weather in the coming days due to a shear line and the northeast monsoon, weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, Capiz, and Northern Samar.

It warned moderate to at times heavy rains will bring possible flash floods or landslides.

On the other hand, the amihan or northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.

The amihan will also bring cloudy skies with light rains to the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.