Lawmakers urge Marcos to avert Congress confrontation over people's initiative
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:43 AM
Several Philippine lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene in the brewing feud of the House of Representatives and the Senate over a people's initiative for charter change.