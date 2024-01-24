Home  >  News

Lawmakers urge Marcos to avert Congress confrontation over people's initiative

Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:43 AM

Several Philippine lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene in the brewing feud of the House of Representatives and the Senate over a people's initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2024
