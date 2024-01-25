'Kawawa ang consumer': Group warns vs removal of SRP

Watch more on iWantTFC

A consumer group warned Thursday against the removal of suggested retail prices (SRP) on basic necessities and prime commodities, saying this could lead to runaway price increases.

Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said the Department of Trade and Industry is studying the removal of SRPs, citing World Bank and Department of Justice studies showing the price caps do not support competition and fair trade.

"Pinag-aaralan ng DTI, ano ba ang magandang paraan para ang SRP strategy natin ay mailatag sa ating mga consumer," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Dapat ba kada buwan maglalabas ng SRP o tuwing may kalamidad?"

For his part, SUKI Network spokesman Prof. Reginald Vallejos said the DTI should listen to the side of consumers before removing price caps on basic goods.

"Napakahalaga na merong SRP. Kung hindi, aalagwa 'yung presyo ng mga produkto at kawawa 'yung mga consumer," he said in a separate interview.

"Pag tinanggal mo 'yan, bibigyan ng kalayaan 'yung mga manufacturers na taasan ng taasan 'yung mga produkto, hindi na makakahabol 'yung mga consumer doon sa presyo nila."