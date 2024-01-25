DOTr wary of plastic card donation if strings attached

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation on Thursday said it is wary of a donation of 4 million plastic cards worth an estimated P160 million from a private group.

The Land Transportation Office earlier said the donation from an association of medical clinics is over 50 percent of the annual requirement of 7 million plastic cards.

Media reports, however, said the LTO has decided to reject the donation from the Philippine Society of Medicine for Drivers to ensure that there are no strings attached.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Transportation Secretarty Jaime Bautista said the government is still waiting for the opinion of the Office of the Solicitor General on the proposed donation.

Bautista, however, noted that the donation could have certain conditions.

"Hindi pwedeng tanggapin 'yung donation kung may kundisyon. Ang gustong mag-donate 'yung mga clinic. Sila yung nagha-handle ng medical check, baka mag-increase yung medical checkup fee, kawawa naman yung mga pasahero," he said.

"Hindi na donation 'yun, babawiin nila, baka nga kumita pa sila."

The transportation chief noted government procurement of plastic cards for drivers' licenses was stopped last year after the losing bidder filed a case.

Bautista said government agencies such as the National Printing Office are willing to supply the plastic cards.

He said government could extend validity of existing drivers' licenses.