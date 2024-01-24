Home  >  News

Dela Rosa satisfied with Marcos' position to snub ICC probe on Duterte's drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:51 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A warning by a Philippine justice department official to the International Criminal Court against holding a secret probe of the Duterte administration's drug war.

The drug war's former chief implementer said he's reassured by remarks of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the government will not cooperate with the ICC. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ICC   International Criminal Court   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Ronald Dela Rosa   Bato dela Rosa   drug war   war on drugs  