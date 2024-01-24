Home > News Dela Rosa satisfied with Marcos' position to snub ICC probe on Duterte's drug war ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A warning by a Philippine justice department official to the International Criminal Court against holding a secret probe of the Duterte administration's drug war. The drug war's former chief implementer said he's reassured by remarks of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the government will not cooperate with the ICC. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ICC International Criminal Court Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ronald Dela Rosa Bato dela Rosa drug war war on drugs