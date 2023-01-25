Home  >  News

Senate begins probe on alleged trafficking scheme victimizing Filipino workers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 11:39 PM

Senators looked into an alleged scheme that forced Filipinos to work in crypto-currency scams in several Southeast Asian countries.

The Philippine migrant workers department said social media platforms may have been used to lure the victims. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2023
 
