Plane bound for Isabela goes missing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 11:44 PM

A small plane carrying six passengers went missing en route to the province of Isabela.

Bad weather is hampering search and rescue efforts. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2023
 
