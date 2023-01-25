Increasing fuel costs also driving egg prices: producers

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Increasing transport and fuel costs may also be driving the increase in egg prices in the Philippines, a group of egg producers said Wednesday.

Philippine Egg Board Chairman Gregorio San Diego made the statement after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he wants an explanation for the “wide gap” between the farm gate and retail prices of eggs.

“’Yung mga humahango ng mga itlog sa farm, lalo na kung malayo yung farm, siyempre nagmahal ang krudo, lahat ng gastos, mga toll fee lahat, may impact yan,” San Diego explained.

“Sa biyahe din, ang itlog, hindi naiiwasan nababasagan sila, kaya siguro kinukuwenta nila lahat yan kaya ganyan ang patong nila sa presyo,” he added.

(Those who get eggs from the farm, especially if the farm is far away, of course oil prices have increased, same with other expenses like the toll fee. During the travel, if some eggs break, I think that is factored in, too.)

Egg producers previously said that an increase in feed prices as well as bird flu culling have caused a decrease in egg production.

Asked if egg prices may further increase, San Diego said, “Alam mo, ekonomiya ang nagdidikta dyan eh.”

(That depends on the economy.)

“Kasi, hindi naman namin pwedeng iimbak yung itlog kasi nabubulok ang itlog. Kaya makakapagtaas lang yan hanggang doon sa presyo na kayang bilhin ng tao,” he noted.

(That's because we can't store eggs because they will rot. So prices will only increase up to the level that people can buy.)

--TeleRadyo, 25 January 2023

