Hirit ng ilang commuters: Libreng sakay sa EDSA bus carousel, ibalik

Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 09:05 AM

Mag-iisang buwan na matapos ibalik ang bayad sa EDSA bus carousel, ramdam na ng ilang mga regular commuters ang epekto nito.

Ayon sa mga pasahero lalo na ang mga may malalayong biyahe, mahigit P100 kada araw ang inilalaan nila ngayon sa pamasahe kaya naman umaasa sila na maibabalik na ang libreng sakay.

Pero posibleng hindi matupad ang hiling na ito dahil isa sa mga pinagaaralan ngayon ng Department of Transportation ay imbes na libreng sakay, discount muna sa pamasahe ang ipatupad dahil sa kakulangan sa Pondo.

Ayon sa ilang regular commuters, makakatulong na rin kahit papano kung may discount sa pamasahe pero mas makakagaan kung ibalik ang libreng sakay.

Ngayon taon nasa P1.2 billion ang inilaan na pondo para sa service contracting programs gaya ng EDSA bus carousel.

Mas maliit umano ito kung gagamitin sa libreng sakay.

