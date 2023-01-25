Home  >  News

FIl-Am Valentino Alvero remembered during vigil for Monterey Park shooting victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 11:48 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Asian-American community in Monterey Park, California held a vigil in honor of the 11 victims of the Lunar New Year shooting. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Monterey Park   California   Lunar New Year shooting   California shooting   overseas Filipinos   mass shooting   US mass shooting   crime  